4776 CARDINAL BLVD

MURRAY HILL HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points: Park Street west, continue onto Blanding Blvd, right onto Cardinal Blvd to property on left. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar (R/R/DW/MW), sunroom, hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted, W/D, garage, fenced backyard, central heat & air, approx 960 sf, off street parking, lawn service included in rent, $1200 security deposit, 1 year lease, may consider pet with NRPF, no smoking. [AVLB lr] available now.