All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4776 CARDINAL BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4776 CARDINAL BLVD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4776 CARDINAL BLVD

4776 Cardinal Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4776 Cardinal Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MURRAY HILL HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points: Park Street west, continue onto Blanding Blvd, right onto Cardinal Blvd to property on left. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar (R/R/DW/MW), sunroom, hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted, W/D, garage, fenced backyard, central heat & air, approx 960 sf, off street parking, lawn service included in rent, $1200 security deposit, 1 year lease, may consider pet with NRPF, no smoking. [AVLB lr] available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4776 CARDINAL BLVD have any available units?
4776 CARDINAL BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4776 CARDINAL BLVD have?
Some of 4776 CARDINAL BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4776 CARDINAL BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
4776 CARDINAL BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4776 CARDINAL BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4776 CARDINAL BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 4776 CARDINAL BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 4776 CARDINAL BLVD does offer parking.
Does 4776 CARDINAL BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4776 CARDINAL BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4776 CARDINAL BLVD have a pool?
No, 4776 CARDINAL BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 4776 CARDINAL BLVD have accessible units?
No, 4776 CARDINAL BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 4776 CARDINAL BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4776 CARDINAL BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Westwood Apartments
1171 Lane Ave S
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Sorrel Luxury Apartments
12001 Abess Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia