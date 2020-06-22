All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 23 2019 at 6:54 PM

4730 Ortega Farms Boulevard

Location

4730 Ortega Farms Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ortega Farms

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4730 Ortega Farms Boulevard have any available units?
4730 Ortega Farms Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4730 Ortega Farms Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4730 Ortega Farms Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4730 Ortega Farms Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4730 Ortega Farms Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4730 Ortega Farms Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4730 Ortega Farms Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4730 Ortega Farms Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4730 Ortega Farms Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4730 Ortega Farms Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4730 Ortega Farms Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4730 Ortega Farms Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4730 Ortega Farms Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4730 Ortega Farms Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4730 Ortega Farms Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4730 Ortega Farms Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4730 Ortega Farms Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
