Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Two bed/one bath home. Hardwood floors, large living room and separate dining room. Kitchen with stainless steal appliances including gas range. (Kitchen upgrades will be complete before move in) Large mudroom with pantry/closet. Slider out to deck in nice back yard. Huge garage/studio with electric and water and washer/dryer hook ups. Off street parking .