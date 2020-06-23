All apartments in Jacksonville
4711 SUSSEX AVE

4711 Sussex Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4711 Sussex Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Venetia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ORTEGA MANOR HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points: Park Street west, left onto Roosevelt Blvd, right onto Long Bow Road, left onto Water Oak Lane, right onto Sussex Ave to property on right - 3 BR, 2 BA, living room, large kitchen/dining room combo (R/R/DW/MW), laundry room, CHA, approx. 1670 sf. Tile floors throughout, ceiling fans, garage, washer/dryer, patio, fenced back yard, may consider small dog w/nrpf, non-smoking. Owner pays for monthly pest control and will provide a lawnmower for tenants. $1200 sec dep, 1 year lease [AVNSLB PM PS] available 4/1/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4711 SUSSEX AVE have any available units?
4711 SUSSEX AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4711 SUSSEX AVE have?
Some of 4711 SUSSEX AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4711 SUSSEX AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4711 SUSSEX AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4711 SUSSEX AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4711 SUSSEX AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4711 SUSSEX AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4711 SUSSEX AVE offers parking.
Does 4711 SUSSEX AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4711 SUSSEX AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4711 SUSSEX AVE have a pool?
No, 4711 SUSSEX AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4711 SUSSEX AVE have accessible units?
No, 4711 SUSSEX AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4711 SUSSEX AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4711 SUSSEX AVE has units with dishwashers.
