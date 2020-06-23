4711 SUSSEX AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

ORTEGA MANOR HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points: Park Street west, left onto Roosevelt Blvd, right onto Long Bow Road, left onto Water Oak Lane, right onto Sussex Ave to property on right - 3 BR, 2 BA, living room, large kitchen/dining room combo (R/R/DW/MW), laundry room, CHA, approx. 1670 sf. Tile floors throughout, ceiling fans, garage, washer/dryer, patio, fenced back yard, may consider small dog w/nrpf, non-smoking. Owner pays for monthly pest control and will provide a lawnmower for tenants. $1200 sec dep, 1 year lease [AVNSLB PM PS] available 4/1/19.