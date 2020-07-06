All apartments in Jacksonville
4640 PINEWOOD RD
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

4640 PINEWOOD RD

4640 Pinewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

4640 Pinewood Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/1/Carport With Detached Man-Cave - This a truly Unique "Artsy" Home, Starting with the Cactus and Rock Garden in front to the Fire Pit in the fenced Back Yard. This cozy home has all wood floors throughout. The living room has a built-in entertainment system pre-wired for speakers, and a Art Deco Fireplace for when the temps dip down, and a screened patio for eating Al Fresco. It has a canopy behind a fence with room for two cars. It has a Entertainer's dream of a back yard! And a Man Cave with A/C and it's own entrance!!! Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, range, oven and dishwasher. There are so many more things, you must call today! Priced to lease, This won't last!

Available - NOW
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval
Application Fee $50 Per Adult

(RLNE2696816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4640 PINEWOOD RD have any available units?
4640 PINEWOOD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4640 PINEWOOD RD have?
Some of 4640 PINEWOOD RD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4640 PINEWOOD RD currently offering any rent specials?
4640 PINEWOOD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4640 PINEWOOD RD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4640 PINEWOOD RD is pet friendly.
Does 4640 PINEWOOD RD offer parking?
Yes, 4640 PINEWOOD RD offers parking.
Does 4640 PINEWOOD RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4640 PINEWOOD RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4640 PINEWOOD RD have a pool?
No, 4640 PINEWOOD RD does not have a pool.
Does 4640 PINEWOOD RD have accessible units?
No, 4640 PINEWOOD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4640 PINEWOOD RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4640 PINEWOOD RD has units with dishwashers.

