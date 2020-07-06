4640 PINEWOOD RD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2/1/Carport With Detached Man-Cave - This a truly Unique "Artsy" Home, Starting with the Cactus and Rock Garden in front to the Fire Pit in the fenced Back Yard. This cozy home has all wood floors throughout. The living room has a built-in entertainment system pre-wired for speakers, and a Art Deco Fireplace for when the temps dip down, and a screened patio for eating Al Fresco. It has a canopy behind a fence with room for two cars. It has a Entertainer's dream of a back yard! And a Man Cave with A/C and it's own entrance!!! Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, range, oven and dishwasher. There are so many more things, you must call today! Priced to lease, This won't last!



Available - NOW

$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee w/ Approval

Application Fee $50 Per Adult



(RLNE2696816)