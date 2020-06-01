4638 Herta Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

4/2 for Rent! - This 4/2 with big den features a large back patio, two driveways and a fenced back yard. There is an all big eat in kitchen will all new appliances and lots of old cabinets, and big carpeted bedrooms. This home has tile flooring, a good sized master bedroom and separate dining room. This home also has granite counter tops and back splash, central a/c and a utility room with w/d conn.



DIRECTIONS: W on San Juan, L on Jammes, R on Harlow, L on Boy Blue, R on Morley, R on Herta



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5488255)