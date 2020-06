Amenities

pet friendly microwave range refrigerator

WONDERFUL!! 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Fenced In large Backyard with Chain link fence. Pet Friendly upon approval! Large Kitchen with eat in space, Split bedroom floor plan with a large laundry area as well for storage if necessary. All adults subject to Application fee and background checks. Looking to setup a showing? Call the office today! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, INTERSTATES AND MILITARY BASES. COME SEE IT!