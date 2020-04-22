All apartments in Jacksonville
4625 Roanoke Boulevard

Location

4625 Roanoke Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
New Years Special! $0 application fee if you apply today. This home allows self-guided showings 7 days per week. Completely renovated home with new items from top to bottom! New roof, new AC, beautiful new flooring, gorgeous new tiled bathrooms, and modern white kitchen with granite tops. Designer tile throughout, new bathroom vanities, indoor laundry room off the kitchen, new light fixtures, faucets, fans, etc! HUGE shady and fenced backyard with mature trees. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=0bb1b487-895b-4c7a-a55b-c90cd7c076f5&source=Rently
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 Roanoke Boulevard have any available units?
4625 Roanoke Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4625 Roanoke Boulevard have?
Some of 4625 Roanoke Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4625 Roanoke Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4625 Roanoke Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 Roanoke Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4625 Roanoke Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4625 Roanoke Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4625 Roanoke Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4625 Roanoke Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4625 Roanoke Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 Roanoke Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4625 Roanoke Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4625 Roanoke Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4625 Roanoke Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 Roanoke Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4625 Roanoke Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

