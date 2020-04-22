4625 Roanoke Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

New Years Special! $0 application fee if you apply today. This home allows self-guided showings 7 days per week. Completely renovated home with new items from top to bottom! New roof, new AC, beautiful new flooring, gorgeous new tiled bathrooms, and modern white kitchen with granite tops. Designer tile throughout, new bathroom vanities, indoor laundry room off the kitchen, new light fixtures, faucets, fans, etc! HUGE shady and fenced backyard with mature trees. AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist. Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease. Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates. No section 8. Application Fee (per adult tenant). One-time Lease Administration Fee. One-time Pet Fee (if applicable). Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable). Complete a rental application online at https://renumgt.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=0bb1b487-895b-4c7a-a55b-c90cd7c076f5&source=Rently

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.