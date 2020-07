Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking garage

GREAT BUNGALOW WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN & BEAUTIFUL ISLAND KITCHEN WITH SIDE-BY-SIDE REFRIGERATOR, GLASSTOP STOVE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER & TOASTER OVEN. HARDWOOD FLOORS THRUOUT EXCEPT CERAMIC TILE IN FRONT ENTRY, DINING ROOM & KITCHEN. WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED IN 1 CAR GARAGE WITH AUTOMATIC OPENER + CARPORT. FRENCH DOORS LEAD TO BACK DECK AND THERE IS ALSO A SPACIOUS FREESTANDING DECK IN FULLY FENCED BACK YARD WITH GATE. SMOKING ALLOWED OUTSIDE ONLY.