4606 Fredericksburg Ave
Last updated August 28 2019 at 4:24 PM

4606 Fredericksburg Ave

4606 Fredericksburg Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4606 Fredericksburg Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4070dd9098 ---- This newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for you! Features updated kitchen w/appliances, tile and laminate flooring, remodeled bathroom with marble sink and tile shower, fresh paint, ceilings fans, water softener, covered patio,large yard with storage shed. Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. 25% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 8/31!!! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4606 Fredericksburg Ave have any available units?
4606 Fredericksburg Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4606 Fredericksburg Ave have?
Some of 4606 Fredericksburg Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4606 Fredericksburg Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4606 Fredericksburg Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4606 Fredericksburg Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4606 Fredericksburg Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4606 Fredericksburg Ave offer parking?
No, 4606 Fredericksburg Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4606 Fredericksburg Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4606 Fredericksburg Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4606 Fredericksburg Ave have a pool?
No, 4606 Fredericksburg Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4606 Fredericksburg Ave have accessible units?
No, 4606 Fredericksburg Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4606 Fredericksburg Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4606 Fredericksburg Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

