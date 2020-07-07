4606 Fredericksburg Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4070dd9098 ---- This newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for you! Features updated kitchen w/appliances, tile and laminate flooring, remodeled bathroom with marble sink and tile shower, fresh paint, ceilings fans, water softener, covered patio,large yard with storage shed. Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. 25% OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT IF FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 8/31!!! *Bonus Amenity* An additional $20.00 monthly will be due to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. This Amenity is in addition to the advertised rental amount and is required. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.