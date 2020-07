Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

TIMUQUANA AREA HOUSE FOR RENT.From US 17, west on Timuquana, right on Twining to home on the left.- 3 Bedroom,2 Bath, Living Area-Dining Area with Open Floor Plan to Kitchen ( R/R/MW/DW ) CHA, Wood and Tile Floors, Washer-Dryer Hkup, 2 Car Garage, approx. 1388 SF,Owner will consider some pets, No Smoking, Sec Deposit $1250,(AvNEFAR F/S ) Available now