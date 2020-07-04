All apartments in Jacksonville
458 Arlington Road North

458 North Arlington Road · No Longer Available
Location

458 North Arlington Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
key fob access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
*No Application Fee & 1/2 Off First Month's Rent* This spacious, 2 story, single family home is located in the friendly Woodland Acres neighborhood. Close to Arlington Expressway, Regency Square Mall and many other shops and restaurants.

Features:

- Large Yard
- Tile Floor
- Like New Carpet
- Large Upstairs Deck

Additional fees:
- Keyless Smartlock - $7.50
- Liability to Landlord Insurance - $9.50

Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
