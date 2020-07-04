458 Arlington Road North

Amenities

*No Application Fee & 1/2 Off First Month's Rent* This spacious, 2 story, single family home is located in the friendly Woodland Acres neighborhood. Close to Arlington Expressway, Regency Square Mall and many other shops and restaurants.



Features:



- Large Yard

- Tile Floor

- Like New Carpet

- Large Upstairs Deck



Additional fees:

- Keyless Smartlock - $7.50

- Liability to Landlord Insurance - $9.50



Rental Terms: Rent: $900, Security Deposit: $900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.