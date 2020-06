Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

THIS BUNGALOW FEATURES LOTS OF ORIGINAL CHARM AND SOME UPDATED. THREE BEDROOMS, ONE BATH, LIVING ROOM AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM, WITH AIR CONDITIONED SUN/BONUS ROOM. ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS, ONE CAR DETACHED GARAGE, FENCED BACK YARD IN THE HEART OF OLD LAKEWOOD/MIRAMAR. FIREPLACE FOR LOOKS ONLY-NON FUNCTIONAL