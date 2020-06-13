4567 Glendas Meadow Dr

Amenities

Everything you\'ve been looking for is right here in this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located on Jacksonville\'s Westside. The long entry way leads you to your open dining room/living room combo, large kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops in both the kitchen and bathrooms, stand up shower with tile surround, and much more. Don\'t miss out on the chance to make this beautiful home your own. Call today to schedule your showing. Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee and approval. Apply online today. 25% off the first months rent with full deposit paid by 2/15!



