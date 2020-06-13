All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4567 Glendas Meadow Dr

4567 Glendas Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4567 Glendas Meadow Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a80f7130f1 ----
Everything you\'ve been looking for is right here in this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home located on Jacksonville\'s Westside. The long entry way leads you to your open dining room/living room combo, large kitchen with an abundance of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops in both the kitchen and bathrooms, stand up shower with tile surround, and much more. Don\'t miss out on the chance to make this beautiful home your own. Call today to schedule your showing. Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee and approval. Apply online today. 25% off the first months rent with full deposit paid by 2/15!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4567 Glendas Meadow Dr have any available units?
4567 Glendas Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4567 Glendas Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4567 Glendas Meadow Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4567 Glendas Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4567 Glendas Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4567 Glendas Meadow Dr offer parking?
No, 4567 Glendas Meadow Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4567 Glendas Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4567 Glendas Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4567 Glendas Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 4567 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4567 Glendas Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 4567 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4567 Glendas Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4567 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4567 Glendas Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4567 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
