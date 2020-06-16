All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

4540 Glendas Meadow Dr

4540 Glendas Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4540 Glendas Meadow Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/265d611040 ---- ***NEW CONSTRUCTION*** This beautiful craftsman style home is the brand new home of your dreams! This home features a Hip Extended Right Porch that welcomes you past your tapered columns. The hallway then leads you into the 1,526 sq.ft. space including your Open Kitchen and Family Room. New Stainless Steel Appliances, and 2 Car Garage. Pet friendly with approval & fee. Apply online! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 Glendas Meadow Dr have any available units?
4540 Glendas Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 Glendas Meadow Dr have?
Some of 4540 Glendas Meadow Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 Glendas Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4540 Glendas Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 Glendas Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4540 Glendas Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4540 Glendas Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4540 Glendas Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 4540 Glendas Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4540 Glendas Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 Glendas Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 4540 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4540 Glendas Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 4540 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 Glendas Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4540 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

