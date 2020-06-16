4540 Glendas Meadow Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/265d611040 ---- ***NEW CONSTRUCTION*** This beautiful craftsman style home is the brand new home of your dreams! This home features a Hip Extended Right Porch that welcomes you past your tapered columns. The hallway then leads you into the 1,526 sq.ft. space including your Open Kitchen and Family Room. New Stainless Steel Appliances, and 2 Car Garage. Pet friendly with approval & fee. Apply online! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.