All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4534 Glendas Meadow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4534 Glendas Meadow Dr
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:55 PM

4534 Glendas Meadow Dr

4534 Glendas Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4534 Glendas Meadow Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/307b4f3082 ---- This beautiful craftsman style home is the brand new home of your dreams! Located in the Glenda\'s Meadow Phase II neighborhood, this home features a Hip Right Style Entryway that welcomes you to your home. The hallway then leads you into the 1,526 sq.ft. space including your Open Kitchen and Family Room. New Stainless Steel Appliances, and 2 Car Garage. The pictures do not do this home justice! See the home yourself before it\'s too late. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! *25% OFF THE FIRST MONTHS RENT WITH FULL DEPOSIT RECEIVED BY 6/14!* BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4534 Glendas Meadow Dr have any available units?
4534 Glendas Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4534 Glendas Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4534 Glendas Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4534 Glendas Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4534 Glendas Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4534 Glendas Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4534 Glendas Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 4534 Glendas Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4534 Glendas Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4534 Glendas Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 4534 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4534 Glendas Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 4534 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4534 Glendas Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4534 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4534 Glendas Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4534 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Summerwind Apartments
5262 Timuquana Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Northlake Apartments
2445 Dunn Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia