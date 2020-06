Amenities

This gorgeous 3/1.5 ranch style home is on Jade Dr. East near Ricker Rd and 103rd St. It is close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. It has new interior updates including black and stainless steel appliances and brand new carpet throughout!



Features:

Washer and Dryer Connection

Newer Kitchen

Glass top stove

Microwave

Dishwasher

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.