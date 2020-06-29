4524 JADE DR W

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This great 3BR/2BA home is available for rent! This property is situated on a large lot with a one car garage, driveway and screened in porch. Offering 1067 sq ft of living space. Large living room adjacent to your updated kitchen with brand new cabinets and counter tops, eat in space and ceramic tile. Freshly painted a gorgeous neutral gray contrasts nicely with the wood vinyl plank flooring throughout. Huge Master bedroom with en suite has stand up tiled shower and mosaic accents. Washer and Dryer connections only. Don't miss out on this one! No pets considered. Resident Benefit Package: $10.75/month. Renter's insurance required.