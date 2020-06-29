All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:19 AM

4524 JADE DR W

4524 Jade Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

4524 Jade Drive West, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This great 3BR/2BA home is available for rent! This property is situated on a large lot with a one car garage, driveway and screened in porch. Offering 1067 sq ft of living space. Large living room adjacent to your updated kitchen with brand new cabinets and counter tops, eat in space and ceramic tile. Freshly painted a gorgeous neutral gray contrasts nicely with the wood vinyl plank flooring throughout. Huge Master bedroom with en suite has stand up tiled shower and mosaic accents. Washer and Dryer connections only. Don't miss out on this one! No pets considered. Resident Benefit Package: $10.75/month. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 JADE DR W have any available units?
4524 JADE DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 JADE DR W have?
Some of 4524 JADE DR W's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 JADE DR W currently offering any rent specials?
4524 JADE DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 JADE DR W pet-friendly?
No, 4524 JADE DR W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4524 JADE DR W offer parking?
Yes, 4524 JADE DR W offers parking.
Does 4524 JADE DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 JADE DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 JADE DR W have a pool?
No, 4524 JADE DR W does not have a pool.
Does 4524 JADE DR W have accessible units?
No, 4524 JADE DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 JADE DR W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4524 JADE DR W does not have units with dishwashers.
