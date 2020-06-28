All apartments in Jacksonville
4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd

4521 Shiloh Mill Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4521 Shiloh Mill Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Luxurious 3168 sqft Pool Home in a gated community! This property is in a perfect location, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a down stairs office, and a very large bonus room. You will enjoy the high ceilings and open floor plan. The back of the home overlook a large lake and has a beautiful infinity edge pool that is maintained for you. This home is in a quiet neighborhood with direct access to the St. Johns Town Center and I-295. Resident benefit package: $20/month. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd have any available units?
4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd have?
Some of 4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd offers parking.
Does 4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd has a pool.
Does 4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd has units with dishwashers.
