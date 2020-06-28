4521 Shiloh Mill Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Luxurious 3168 sqft Pool Home in a gated community! This property is in a perfect location, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a down stairs office, and a very large bonus room. You will enjoy the high ceilings and open floor plan. The back of the home overlook a large lake and has a beautiful infinity edge pool that is maintained for you. This home is in a quiet neighborhood with direct access to the St. Johns Town Center and I-295. Resident benefit package: $20/month. Renter's insurance required.