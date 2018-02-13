All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4519 Glendas Meadow Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4519 Glendas Meadow Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4519 Glendas Meadow Dr

4519 Glendas Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4519 Glendas Meadow Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/47204ce070 ----
Located on Jacksonville\'s Westside, this immaculate new build has everything you could ever want. Eye catching granite counter-tops in the kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, large open floor-plan, double car garage, w/d connections, and more. This home is sure to rent quick, so book a showing today! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4519 Glendas Meadow Dr have any available units?
4519 Glendas Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4519 Glendas Meadow Dr have?
Some of 4519 Glendas Meadow Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4519 Glendas Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4519 Glendas Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4519 Glendas Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4519 Glendas Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4519 Glendas Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4519 Glendas Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 4519 Glendas Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4519 Glendas Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4519 Glendas Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 4519 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4519 Glendas Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 4519 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4519 Glendas Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4519 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia