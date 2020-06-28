4518 Singletary Road

Amenities

Beautiful Mandarin Home - 3 bedroom/2 bathroom one-story home on lake

Large living room & dining room combination

Fireplace with beautiful marble surround

Split bedroom arrangement with master suite in back of house

Kitchen offers oak cabinets, stove, refrigerator with ice-maker, dishwasher, pantry closet, eat-in area

Large opening above kitchen sink into living room

Master suite has walk-in closets, lots of windows with large bathroom

Great architectural detail thru-out home

Inside laundry room

Beautiful lake views from back patio

Two car garage



Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.



For viewing please call Connie at 904-367-1815 Monday-Friday between 9:00-4:30. ID will be required for viewings



(RLNE5080493)