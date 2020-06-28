All apartments in Jacksonville
4518 Singletary Road
Last updated August 9 2019 at 1:33 PM

4518 Singletary Road

4518 Singletary Road · No Longer Available
Location

4518 Singletary Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Mandarin Station-Losco

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Mandarin Home - 3 bedroom/2 bathroom one-story home on lake
Large living room & dining room combination
Fireplace with beautiful marble surround
Split bedroom arrangement with master suite in back of house
Kitchen offers oak cabinets, stove, refrigerator with ice-maker, dishwasher, pantry closet, eat-in area
Large opening above kitchen sink into living room
Master suite has walk-in closets, lots of windows with large bathroom
Great architectural detail thru-out home
Inside laundry room
Beautiful lake views from back patio
Two car garage

Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.

For viewing please call Connie at 904-367-1815 Monday-Friday between 9:00-4:30. ID will be required for viewings

(RLNE5080493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4518 Singletary Road have any available units?
4518 Singletary Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4518 Singletary Road have?
Some of 4518 Singletary Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4518 Singletary Road currently offering any rent specials?
4518 Singletary Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4518 Singletary Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4518 Singletary Road is pet friendly.
Does 4518 Singletary Road offer parking?
Yes, 4518 Singletary Road offers parking.
Does 4518 Singletary Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4518 Singletary Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4518 Singletary Road have a pool?
No, 4518 Singletary Road does not have a pool.
Does 4518 Singletary Road have accessible units?
No, 4518 Singletary Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4518 Singletary Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4518 Singletary Road has units with dishwashers.
