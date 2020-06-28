4518 Singletary Road

Amenities
Beautiful Mandarin Home - 3 bedroom/2 bathroom one-story home on lake
Large living room & dining room combination
Fireplace with beautiful marble surround
Split bedroom arrangement with master suite in back of house
Kitchen offers oak cabinets, stove, refrigerator with ice-maker, dishwasher, pantry closet, eat-in area
Large opening above kitchen sink into living room
Master suite has walk-in closets, lots of windows with large bathroom
Great architectural detail thru-out home
Inside laundry room
Beautiful lake views from back patio
Two car garage
Pets allowed with owner approval, pet insurance policy and payment of a refundable pet deposit.
For viewing please call Connie at 904-367-1815 Monday-Friday between 9:00-4:30. ID will be required for viewings
(RLNE5080493)