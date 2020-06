4512 SHILOH MILL BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

WELCOME TO THIS BEAUTIFUL 4bd/3bth 2932 sqft OPEN CONCEPT HOME! YOU'LL LOVE THE RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, SOLID WOOD SOFT CLOSING DRAWERS, LARGE 18 INCH PORCELAIN TILE THOUGH OUT THE HOME WITH WOOD FLOORING IN BEDROOMS AND DINING ROOM. THREE SPACIOUS BEDROOMS. PRIVATE OWNERS SUITE WITH TRAY CEILING, TWO VANITIES, GARDEN TUB, GLASS ENCLOSED SHOWER AND TWO LARGE WALK IN CLOSETS. GATED COMMUNITY WITH COMMUNITY POOL, AND PLAYGROUND. AMAZING LOCATION THAT OFFERS A QUICK TRIP TO ST JOHNS TOWN CENTER FOR SHOPPING AND DINING!