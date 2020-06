Amenities

MURRAY HILL HOUSE FOR RENT. From 5 Points, Park St west, continue over US 17/Roosevelt, right on Park, right on Cassat, left on Astral to sign - 2 BR, 1.5 BA, LR, DR, kitchen (R/R/DW/MW), CHA,fireplace (Non Working) W/D hookup, hardwood floors, approx 1100 sf, porch, offstreet parking, $1050 sec dep, may consider small pet w/NRPF, 1 year lease [AVK PM fS&g] available now