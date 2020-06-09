All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4509 CAPITAL DOME DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4509 CAPITAL DOME DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4509 CAPITAL DOME DR

4509 Capital Dome Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Windy Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4509 Capital Dome Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**SPECIAL: 1/2 MONTH FREE ON 14 MO LEASE AND REDUCED DEPOSIT!!Nest Finders Property Management presents this Spacious 3 story townhome in the well sought out St Johns Town Center! Georgetown is conveniently located next to Publix and walking distance to shops and restaurants of the Town Center! This townhome has over 2,100 sq. ft.. It is 3 stories with a single car attached garage. Upon entering the townhome you have one bedroom and a half bathroom downstair. On the second level you have a large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, half bathroom, large living room with wood floors and a patio off of the kitchen. The top floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! This unit is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4509 CAPITAL DOME DR have any available units?
4509 CAPITAL DOME DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4509 CAPITAL DOME DR have?
Some of 4509 CAPITAL DOME DR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4509 CAPITAL DOME DR currently offering any rent specials?
4509 CAPITAL DOME DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4509 CAPITAL DOME DR pet-friendly?
No, 4509 CAPITAL DOME DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4509 CAPITAL DOME DR offer parking?
Yes, 4509 CAPITAL DOME DR does offer parking.
Does 4509 CAPITAL DOME DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4509 CAPITAL DOME DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4509 CAPITAL DOME DR have a pool?
No, 4509 CAPITAL DOME DR does not have a pool.
Does 4509 CAPITAL DOME DR have accessible units?
No, 4509 CAPITAL DOME DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4509 CAPITAL DOME DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4509 CAPITAL DOME DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edens Edge
7101 Wilson Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks at Normandy
7777 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32221
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277
San Marco Promenade
2006 San Marco Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32207

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia