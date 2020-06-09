4509 CAPITAL DOME DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage

**AVAILABLE NOW**SPECIAL: 1/2 MONTH FREE ON 14 MO LEASE AND REDUCED DEPOSIT!!Nest Finders Property Management presents this Spacious 3 story townhome in the well sought out St Johns Town Center! Georgetown is conveniently located next to Publix and walking distance to shops and restaurants of the Town Center! This townhome has over 2,100 sq. ft.. It is 3 stories with a single car attached garage. Upon entering the townhome you have one bedroom and a half bathroom downstair. On the second level you have a large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, half bathroom, large living room with wood floors and a patio off of the kitchen. The top floor has 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! This unit is a must see.