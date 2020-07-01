All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 22 2020 at 5:50 PM

4503 Anvers Boulevard

4503 Anvers Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

4503 Anvers Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Get a half month of free rent and no application fee!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $0, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available 9/28/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4503 Anvers Boulevard have any available units?
4503 Anvers Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4503 Anvers Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4503 Anvers Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4503 Anvers Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4503 Anvers Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4503 Anvers Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4503 Anvers Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4503 Anvers Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4503 Anvers Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4503 Anvers Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4503 Anvers Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4503 Anvers Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4503 Anvers Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4503 Anvers Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4503 Anvers Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4503 Anvers Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4503 Anvers Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

