4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT

This property is all about a boating lifestyle starting right in your own backyard paradise. On a protected canal with dockage for 2 boats W/direct access to The St Johns River, This 2-Story 4Br/3.5 Ba has It ALL. Boat Lift, Floating Dock, Pool, Rv Space, one of a kind COMPLETELY open floorplan, incredible all Quartz custom kitchen featuring a massive island with tons of seating for entertaining. NEW EVERYTHING '18-'19: Custom Roof, Vinyl Seawall, HVAC, Hardie Siding, Vinyl Windows, beautiful porcelain tile and dark hardwood throughout. Tankless Water Heater System, All Appliances, 4 baths fully remodeled. Make this custom turnkey home yours and drop your boat to go out with family and friends for dinner, fishing, sand bar, Jags games, Daily's Place concerts, Zoo, Beach....This is IT.