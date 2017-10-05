All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:49 PM

4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT

4476 Harbour North Court · (904) 343-2967
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4476 Harbour North Court, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Beacon Hills and Harbour

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This property is all about a boating lifestyle starting right in your own backyard paradise. On a protected canal with dockage for 2 boats W/direct access to The St Johns River, This 2-Story 4Br/3.5 Ba has It ALL. Boat Lift, Floating Dock, Pool, Rv Space, one of a kind COMPLETELY open floorplan, incredible all Quartz custom kitchen featuring a massive island with tons of seating for entertaining. NEW EVERYTHING '18-'19: Custom Roof, Vinyl Seawall, HVAC, Hardie Siding, Vinyl Windows, beautiful porcelain tile and dark hardwood throughout. Tankless Water Heater System, All Appliances, 4 baths fully remodeled. Make this custom turnkey home yours and drop your boat to go out with family and friends for dinner, fishing, sand bar, Jags games, Daily's Place concerts, Zoo, Beach....This is IT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT have any available units?
4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT have?
Some of 4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT currently offering any rent specials?
4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT pet-friendly?
No, 4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT offer parking?
Yes, 4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT does offer parking.
Does 4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT have a pool?
Yes, 4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT has a pool.
Does 4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT have accessible units?
No, 4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4476 HARBOUR NORTH CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Country Club Lakes
4090 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Vintage at Plantation Bay
7740 Plantation Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
St. Johns Plantation
7595 Baymeadows Cir W
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Grove at Deerwood
8231 Princeton Square Blvd W
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity