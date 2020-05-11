4461 ELLIPSE DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

Three story 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath town home, within walking distance of St. John's Town Center. Large bedrooms each with their own in-suite bath, Great room and modern kitchen on the 2nd level with balcony overlooking water and wooded area. Stainless steel appliances, solid surface countertops and a gorgeous back splash. First floor bedroom has screen lanai. Ample storage and a one car garage. Extended driveway to hold extra cars. Unlimited options of shopping and dining and within minutes of UNF. Gated neighborhood boasts pool, clubhouse and exercise room. Move in ready!