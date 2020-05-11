All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
4461 ELLIPSE DR
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

4461 ELLIPSE DR

4461 Ellipse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4461 Ellipse Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Three story 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath town home, within walking distance of St. John's Town Center. Large bedrooms each with their own in-suite bath, Great room and modern kitchen on the 2nd level with balcony overlooking water and wooded area. Stainless steel appliances, solid surface countertops and a gorgeous back splash. First floor bedroom has screen lanai. Ample storage and a one car garage. Extended driveway to hold extra cars. Unlimited options of shopping and dining and within minutes of UNF. Gated neighborhood boasts pool, clubhouse and exercise room. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4461 ELLIPSE DR have any available units?
4461 ELLIPSE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4461 ELLIPSE DR have?
Some of 4461 ELLIPSE DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4461 ELLIPSE DR currently offering any rent specials?
4461 ELLIPSE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4461 ELLIPSE DR pet-friendly?
No, 4461 ELLIPSE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4461 ELLIPSE DR offer parking?
Yes, 4461 ELLIPSE DR offers parking.
Does 4461 ELLIPSE DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4461 ELLIPSE DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4461 ELLIPSE DR have a pool?
Yes, 4461 ELLIPSE DR has a pool.
Does 4461 ELLIPSE DR have accessible units?
No, 4461 ELLIPSE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4461 ELLIPSE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4461 ELLIPSE DR has units with dishwashers.
