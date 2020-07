Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**AVAILABLE NOW**Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the well sought out Intracoastal area of Jacksonville. This home features almost 1,500 sq. ft. of living space. Spacious living room with wood flooring. Kitchen has stone countertops and plenty of cabinets. Eat in dinette area as well off kitchen. Large master bedroom. Master bathroom has dual sinks and a garden tub/shower combo. Large screened-in patio overlooking a nice fenced in backyard. Washer/dryer connections. Tenant is responsible for lawncare. Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee.