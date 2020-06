Amenities

hardwood floors parking walk in closets

This is a great opportunity for a larger home in an established part of Jacksonville, convenient to everything the city has to offer.Some of the features include hardwood floors throughout , tile in the kitchen, 9 ft. + ceilings, a master suite downstairs as well as one upstairs, plus two additional bedrooms upstairs. All bedrooms are extremely generous in size and each of them feature walk in closets. Also listed for sale MLS#965287