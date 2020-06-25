4445 Irvington Avenue

Amenities
Renovated Avondale 2/2 Single Family Home with White Picket Fence! - Beautifully renovated 2 bed 2 bath Avondale home between Herschel and Roosevelt. Complete with cozy front porch and white picket fence!
Spacious Single family home with hardwood floors, recently remodeled kitchen, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. Each bedroom has it's own private bath! Also has washer/dryer hookups for a stackable unit only. Very spacious backyard with covered patio!! Located directly behind the Waffle House on Roosevelt Blvd... walking distance to Starbucks!!
NO pets, no exceptions.
Yard maintenance is tenants responsibility.
CALL OR TEXT Michelle for a tour 904-234-9696
$1175 rent +$10 admin= $1185.00 per month
Michelle Sherrill
Licensed Sales Associate
Cell (904)234-9696
Centerbeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: 904-701-3276
Centerbeamrealestate.com
Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent.
