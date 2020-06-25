All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

4445 Irvington Avenue

4445 Irvington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4445 Irvington Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Fairfax

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated Avondale 2/2 Single Family Home with White Picket Fence! - Beautifully renovated 2 bed 2 bath Avondale home between Herschel and Roosevelt. Complete with cozy front porch and white picket fence!

Spacious Single family home with hardwood floors, recently remodeled kitchen, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. Each bedroom has it's own private bath! Also has washer/dryer hookups for a stackable unit only. Very spacious backyard with covered patio!! Located directly behind the Waffle House on Roosevelt Blvd... walking distance to Starbucks!!

NO pets, no exceptions.

Yard maintenance is tenants responsibility.

CALL OR TEXT Michelle for a tour 904-234-9696

$1175 rent +$10 admin= $1185.00 per month

Michelle Sherrill
Licensed Sales Associate
Cell (904)234-9696

Centerbeam Real Estate
577 College St.
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Office: 904-701-3276
Centerbeamrealestate.com

Qualifications:
Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2050899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4445 Irvington Avenue have any available units?
4445 Irvington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4445 Irvington Avenue have?
Some of 4445 Irvington Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4445 Irvington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4445 Irvington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4445 Irvington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4445 Irvington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4445 Irvington Avenue offer parking?
No, 4445 Irvington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4445 Irvington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4445 Irvington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4445 Irvington Avenue have a pool?
No, 4445 Irvington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4445 Irvington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4445 Irvington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4445 Irvington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4445 Irvington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
