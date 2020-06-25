4445 Irvington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

Renovated Avondale 2/2 Single Family Home with White Picket Fence! - Beautifully renovated 2 bed 2 bath Avondale home between Herschel and Roosevelt. Complete with cozy front porch and white picket fence!



Spacious Single family home with hardwood floors, recently remodeled kitchen, updated light fixtures and ceiling fans. Each bedroom has it's own private bath! Also has washer/dryer hookups for a stackable unit only. Very spacious backyard with covered patio!! Located directly behind the Waffle House on Roosevelt Blvd... walking distance to Starbucks!!



NO pets, no exceptions.



Yard maintenance is tenants responsibility.



CALL OR TEXT Michelle for a tour 904-234-9696



$1175 rent +$10 admin= $1185.00 per month



Michelle Sherrill

Licensed Sales Associate

Cell (904)234-9696



Centerbeam Real Estate

577 College St.

Jacksonville, FL 32204

Office: 904-701-3276

Centerbeamrealestate.com



Qualifications:

Application fee of $60 per person. 12 month lease. Credit, background, income and rental verification will be required. Applicants must have a minimum combined monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2050899)