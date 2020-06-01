All apartments in Jacksonville
4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR
4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR

4444 Ortega Farms Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4444 Ortega Farms Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Ortega Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy nature on Ortega Farms Circle in this secluded and well maintained concr. block home on a heavily wooded 1 acre lot w/lawn svc included in rent!! Updated 3/1 home w/ attached 1 car garage. New Central Air 2017. Wood floors,exterior recently repainted,solid surface countertops, newer appliances, portable dishwshr,ceramic tile walk in shower (no tub),ceil.fans,eat-in kitchen, sec. system (tenant pays monitoring), lg. wood deck in back yd & more. Drinkable Artesian flowing well water and septic = no JEA bills for water/sewer. Washer&dryer in garage. 3rd bedroom was prev. an office. Plenty of parking. Owner will consider one cat or one small dog (20 lbs maximum) with non-refundable pet fee and acceptable landlord reference.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR have any available units?
4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR have?
Some of 4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR currently offering any rent specials?
4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR is pet friendly.
Does 4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR offer parking?
Yes, 4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR offers parking.
Does 4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR have a pool?
No, 4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR does not have a pool.
Does 4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR have accessible units?
No, 4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR has units with dishwashers.

