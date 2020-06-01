4444 ORTEGA FARMS CIR

Amenities

Enjoy nature on Ortega Farms Circle in this secluded and well maintained concr. block home on a heavily wooded 1 acre lot w/lawn svc included in rent!! Updated 3/1 home w/ attached 1 car garage. New Central Air 2017. Wood floors,exterior recently repainted,solid surface countertops, newer appliances, portable dishwshr,ceramic tile walk in shower (no tub),ceil.fans,eat-in kitchen, sec. system (tenant pays monitoring), lg. wood deck in back yd & more. Drinkable Artesian flowing well water and septic = no JEA bills for water/sewer. Washer&dryer in garage. 3rd bedroom was prev. an office. Plenty of parking. Owner will consider one cat or one small dog (20 lbs maximum) with non-refundable pet fee and acceptable landlord reference.