4442 ROCK CREEK CIR

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool guest suite

Live at the St. Johns Town Center in the exclusive gated community of Georgetown! This spacious and luxurious 3 floor End Unit townhome is located at walking distance to Publix and the mall. It is also near the beach, UNF, the interstate, NS Mayport, and NAS Jax.The 2nd floor has open floor plan that includes fully equipped eat-in kitchen w Corian countertops and 42'' cabinets. Gourmet kitchen and wooden deck balcony overlooking the forest. Spacious dining/living area w/half bath. Master suite and 2nd bedroom w full baths are on the third floor. The Guest suite is on the 1st floor w double french doors, half bath, and sliding glass doors to a private patio.NEW WOOD FLOORING on 2nd/3rd floors, NEW TILES on the first floor.