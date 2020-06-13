All apartments in Jacksonville
4442 ROCK CREEK CIR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:49 PM

4442 ROCK CREEK CIR

4442 Rock Creek Circle · (904) 874-4989
Location

4442 Rock Creek Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 4 Bath · 2121 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest suite
Live at the St. Johns Town Center in the exclusive gated community of Georgetown! This spacious and luxurious 3 floor End Unit townhome is located at walking distance to Publix and the mall. It is also near the beach, UNF, the interstate, NS Mayport, and NAS Jax.The 2nd floor has open floor plan that includes fully equipped eat-in kitchen w Corian countertops and 42'' cabinets. Gourmet kitchen and wooden deck balcony overlooking the forest. Spacious dining/living area w/half bath. Master suite and 2nd bedroom w full baths are on the third floor. The Guest suite is on the 1st floor w double french doors, half bath, and sliding glass doors to a private patio.NEW WOOD FLOORING on 2nd/3rd floors, NEW TILES on the first floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4442 ROCK CREEK CIR have any available units?
4442 ROCK CREEK CIR has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4442 ROCK CREEK CIR have?
Some of 4442 ROCK CREEK CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4442 ROCK CREEK CIR currently offering any rent specials?
4442 ROCK CREEK CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4442 ROCK CREEK CIR pet-friendly?
No, 4442 ROCK CREEK CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4442 ROCK CREEK CIR offer parking?
Yes, 4442 ROCK CREEK CIR does offer parking.
Does 4442 ROCK CREEK CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4442 ROCK CREEK CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4442 ROCK CREEK CIR have a pool?
Yes, 4442 ROCK CREEK CIR has a pool.
Does 4442 ROCK CREEK CIR have accessible units?
No, 4442 ROCK CREEK CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 4442 ROCK CREEK CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4442 ROCK CREEK CIR has units with dishwashers.
