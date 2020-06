Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated

4434 Rainer Rd - 3/1.5 On rainer Rd. Upgraded unit with Laminate floors. new kitchen cabinets and new appliances. Freshly painted outside and inside. Fenced front yard with covered parking and big back yard. natural light from every corner of the house.

Proof of income require at time of application.

$40 application fee per adult

$100 administration fee sue at signing

$250 pet fee per approved pet



