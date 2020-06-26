4432 ROCK CREEK CIR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CORNER UNIT townhome in desirable Georgetown at the St Johns Town Center! Home features extra windows for tons of natural light, fireplace, view of the pool, and three full baths - one for each bedroom. Main living area consists of kitchen overlooking living room with fireplace, 1/2 bath, and sliding glass door to second story balcony which makes great for entertaining. Owner suite features walk in closets, vanity sink and shower/tub combo. Walking distance to Publix, restaurants, Top Golf, iFly indoor skydiving and more. Short drive to UNF, Jax Beaches, and major highways. Pets welcome with $250/pet non-refundable pet fee, non-smokers only, w/d included, available 6/14.