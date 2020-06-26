All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4432 ROCK CREEK CIR
Last updated June 23 2019 at 10:22 PM

4432 ROCK CREEK CIR

4432 Rock Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4432 Rock Creek Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CORNER UNIT townhome in desirable Georgetown at the St Johns Town Center! Home features extra windows for tons of natural light, fireplace, view of the pool, and three full baths - one for each bedroom. Main living area consists of kitchen overlooking living room with fireplace, 1/2 bath, and sliding glass door to second story balcony which makes great for entertaining. Owner suite features walk in closets, vanity sink and shower/tub combo. Walking distance to Publix, restaurants, Top Golf, iFly indoor skydiving and more. Short drive to UNF, Jax Beaches, and major highways. Pets welcome with $250/pet non-refundable pet fee, non-smokers only, w/d included, available 6/14.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4432 ROCK CREEK CIR have any available units?
4432 ROCK CREEK CIR doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4432 ROCK CREEK CIR have?
Some of 4432 ROCK CREEK CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4432 ROCK CREEK CIR currently offering any rent specials?
4432 ROCK CREEK CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4432 ROCK CREEK CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 4432 ROCK CREEK CIR is pet friendly.
Does 4432 ROCK CREEK CIR offer parking?
Yes, 4432 ROCK CREEK CIR offers parking.
Does 4432 ROCK CREEK CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4432 ROCK CREEK CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4432 ROCK CREEK CIR have a pool?
Yes, 4432 ROCK CREEK CIR has a pool.
Does 4432 ROCK CREEK CIR have accessible units?
No, 4432 ROCK CREEK CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 4432 ROCK CREEK CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4432 ROCK CREEK CIR has units with dishwashers.
