Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Townhome - Westside Three Bedroom - Melissa Estates - Three Bedroom, two and a half bath townhome off of Ricker Rd. near 103rd St Fresh paint and new carpet. Sorry NO PETS.



Available NOW

Application Fee $50 per adult

NO PETS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4965201)