/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4428 Pilgrim Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4428 Pilgrim Way

4428 Pilgrim Way · No Longer Available
Location

4428 Pilgrim Way, Jacksonville, FL 32257
Sunbeam

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. A grand two door entry leads you into a spacious living room with a stone fireplace, a newly remodeled kitchen and dining room. There is a split bedroom floor plan with a laundry room right off the garage entrance. A screened in patio on the back of the house is perfect for enjoying the pond. Home has an in ground pool and a shed in the backyard. Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this home that is available now. Call Nina at 904-862-2200 ext 104 to set up a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4428 Pilgrim Way have any available units?
4428 Pilgrim Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4428 Pilgrim Way have?
Some of 4428 Pilgrim Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4428 Pilgrim Way currently offering any rent specials?
4428 Pilgrim Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4428 Pilgrim Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4428 Pilgrim Way is pet friendly.
Does 4428 Pilgrim Way offer parking?
Yes, 4428 Pilgrim Way offers parking.
Does 4428 Pilgrim Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4428 Pilgrim Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4428 Pilgrim Way have a pool?
Yes, 4428 Pilgrim Way has a pool.
Does 4428 Pilgrim Way have accessible units?
No, 4428 Pilgrim Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4428 Pilgrim Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4428 Pilgrim Way does not have units with dishwashers.
