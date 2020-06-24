4428 Pilgrim Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home. A grand two door entry leads you into a spacious living room with a stone fireplace, a newly remodeled kitchen and dining room. There is a split bedroom floor plan with a laundry room right off the garage entrance. A screened in patio on the back of the house is perfect for enjoying the pond. Home has an in ground pool and a shed in the backyard. Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case by case basis for this home that is available now. Call Nina at 904-862-2200 ext 104 to set up a showing today.