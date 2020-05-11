4415 Ish Brant Road West

Amenities

This sunny and bright 3-bedroom home is newly renovated! This spacious layout features a living room, a formal dining room and an extra large family room/bonus room. The baths have been updated, as well as the kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops. Other features include ceiling fans throughout, a patio in the fenced backyard, and a 4+ car driveway. Within walking distance to schools, close to lots of shopping and dining, and less than five minutes to I-295 access!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.