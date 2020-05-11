All apartments in Jacksonville
4415 Ish Brant Road West

4415 Ish Brant Road · No Longer Available
Location

4415 Ish Brant Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This sunny and bright 3-bedroom home is newly renovated! This spacious layout features a living room, a formal dining room and an extra large family room/bonus room. The baths have been updated, as well as the kitchen with new cabinets and counter tops. Other features include ceiling fans throughout, a patio in the fenced backyard, and a 4+ car driveway. Within walking distance to schools, close to lots of shopping and dining, and less than five minutes to I-295 access!

www.Goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 Ish Brant Road West have any available units?
4415 Ish Brant Road West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 Ish Brant Road West have?
Some of 4415 Ish Brant Road West's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 Ish Brant Road West currently offering any rent specials?
4415 Ish Brant Road West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 Ish Brant Road West pet-friendly?
Yes, 4415 Ish Brant Road West is pet friendly.
Does 4415 Ish Brant Road West offer parking?
No, 4415 Ish Brant Road West does not offer parking.
Does 4415 Ish Brant Road West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4415 Ish Brant Road West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 Ish Brant Road West have a pool?
No, 4415 Ish Brant Road West does not have a pool.
Does 4415 Ish Brant Road West have accessible units?
No, 4415 Ish Brant Road West does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 Ish Brant Road West have units with dishwashers?
No, 4415 Ish Brant Road West does not have units with dishwashers.

