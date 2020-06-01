All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 441 Arlington Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
441 Arlington Place
Last updated November 1 2019 at 9:14 AM

441 Arlington Place

441 Arlington Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Woodland Acres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

441 Arlington Place, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Woodland Acres

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Move in by 11/8/19 and receive $500 off full first month's rent This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Arlington Place have any available units?
441 Arlington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 441 Arlington Place currently offering any rent specials?
441 Arlington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Arlington Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 441 Arlington Place is pet friendly.
Does 441 Arlington Place offer parking?
Yes, 441 Arlington Place offers parking.
Does 441 Arlington Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 Arlington Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Arlington Place have a pool?
Yes, 441 Arlington Place has a pool.
Does 441 Arlington Place have accessible units?
No, 441 Arlington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Arlington Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 Arlington Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 441 Arlington Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 Arlington Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia