4392 FOREST EDGE CT

*AVAILABLE NOW*Beautiful home in the Intracoastal's community of Hunter's Green!This 3 bedroom,2 bath home has close to 1,600 sqft of living space.Upon entering the home,you have a den/study.The kitchen is oversized w/ an area for a small dinette.Living room & master bedroom have nice laminate wood flooring.Both guest rooms have carpet.Master bathroom features a nice sized walk-in shower.The home has a nice lush green yard w/ a concrete patio that is great for grilling and a beautiful lake view! LAWNCARE INCLUDED W/ RENTAL.NO ROOMMATES OR CO-SIGNORS PLEASE. Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.