Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 PM

4392 FOREST EDGE CT

4392 Forest Edge Court · (904) 349-1257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4392 Forest Edge Court, Jacksonville, FL 32224
Sans Pareil

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1534 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
*AVAILABLE NOW*Beautiful home in the Intracoastal's community of Hunter's Green!This 3 bedroom,2 bath home has close to 1,600 sqft of living space.Upon entering the home,you have a den/study.The kitchen is oversized w/ an area for a small dinette.Living room & master bedroom have nice laminate wood flooring.Both guest rooms have carpet.Master bathroom features a nice sized walk-in shower.The home has a nice lush green yard w/ a concrete patio that is great for grilling and a beautiful lake view! LAWNCARE INCLUDED W/ RENTAL.NO ROOMMATES OR CO-SIGNORS PLEASE. Pets are welcomed upon approval and with a pet fee. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4392 FOREST EDGE CT have any available units?
4392 FOREST EDGE CT has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4392 FOREST EDGE CT have?
Some of 4392 FOREST EDGE CT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4392 FOREST EDGE CT currently offering any rent specials?
4392 FOREST EDGE CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4392 FOREST EDGE CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 4392 FOREST EDGE CT is pet friendly.
Does 4392 FOREST EDGE CT offer parking?
No, 4392 FOREST EDGE CT does not offer parking.
Does 4392 FOREST EDGE CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4392 FOREST EDGE CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4392 FOREST EDGE CT have a pool?
No, 4392 FOREST EDGE CT does not have a pool.
Does 4392 FOREST EDGE CT have accessible units?
No, 4392 FOREST EDGE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4392 FOREST EDGE CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 4392 FOREST EDGE CT does not have units with dishwashers.
