4346 SHIRLEY AVE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Charming little red brick with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Enclosed front porch and back porch are not included in square footage, but plenty usable. Living room has a fireplace, not to be used but a cool decorative piece. Separate dining room. Kitchen equipped with refrigerator and stove. Good cabinets and counters. The back porch has washer/dryer connections. Also included is a 1 car garage and rear parking. Hardwood floors except linoleum in kitchen and porches. No pets. No exceptions. Nice location and convenient to Avondale, Riverside, downtown and NAS. This is a single family house, but a garage apt is occupied out back by elderly tenant that has been there for years.Immediate occupancy.