4322 S Plaza Gate Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eec3541028 ----

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay as little as $367 for your security deposit. Brand new carpet! Water included! Two bedroom, two bath town-home with stainless steel appliances, HVAC, carpet and tile. Downstairs features a spacious kitchen with island and dining area, extra large living room plus sun room that overlooks the courtyard. Upstairs are two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. One full bath downstairs and one full bath upstairs. Flooring downstairs is tile and there is carpet upstairs in the bedrooms. Community amenities include pool (located in the inner courtyard), tennis court and play ground, and laundry facilities. 1 assigned parking spot and plenty of overflow/guest parking.



Carpet

Community Pool

Granite Countertops

Tennis Courts

Tile Flooring