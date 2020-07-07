All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 26 2019 at 2:00 PM

4322 S Plaza Gate Ln

4322 Plaza Gate Ln S · No Longer Available
Location

4322 Plaza Gate Ln S, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Goodby's Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/eec3541028 ----
Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay as little as $367 for your security deposit. Brand new carpet! Water included! Two bedroom, two bath town-home with stainless steel appliances, HVAC, carpet and tile. Downstairs features a spacious kitchen with island and dining area, extra large living room plus sun room that overlooks the courtyard. Upstairs are two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. One full bath downstairs and one full bath upstairs. Flooring downstairs is tile and there is carpet upstairs in the bedrooms. Community amenities include pool (located in the inner courtyard), tennis court and play ground, and laundry facilities. 1 assigned parking spot and plenty of overflow/guest parking.

Carpet
Community Pool
Granite Countertops
Tennis Courts
Tile Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4322 S Plaza Gate Ln have any available units?
4322 S Plaza Gate Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4322 S Plaza Gate Ln have?
Some of 4322 S Plaza Gate Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4322 S Plaza Gate Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4322 S Plaza Gate Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4322 S Plaza Gate Ln pet-friendly?
No, 4322 S Plaza Gate Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4322 S Plaza Gate Ln offer parking?
Yes, 4322 S Plaza Gate Ln offers parking.
Does 4322 S Plaza Gate Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4322 S Plaza Gate Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4322 S Plaza Gate Ln have a pool?
Yes, 4322 S Plaza Gate Ln has a pool.
Does 4322 S Plaza Gate Ln have accessible units?
No, 4322 S Plaza Gate Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4322 S Plaza Gate Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4322 S Plaza Gate Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

