4315 TIMUQUANA RD
4315 TIMUQUANA RD

4315 Timuquana Road · No Longer Available
Location

4315 Timuquana Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Venetia

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
One of a kind 1926 Spanish Revival Bungalow now restored to its former glory! LOADED with charm and character and only 3 blocks from Timuquana Country Club! Beautiful detailed architectural designs in living room. HUGE dining room could accommodate an 8ft table or bigger! All bedrooms are large and all have walk-in closets! Unique style and character like no other home in neighborhood. Kitchen has been tastefully remodeled with shaker style cabinetry with soft close doors and drawers, marble counters, and Samsung stainless steel appliance package. Original 1920's floor tile in hall bath, refinished dark oak floors in main living, dining, and all bedrooms. Spacious owners suite and suite bath remodeled with large walk in shower, marble, and double vanity.Double pane windows and newer AC t

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

