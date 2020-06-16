4247 Winderpark Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities

2/2.5 Rehabbed with many upgrades too many to list.

New carpet, fresh paint, and upgraded kitchen and bathrooms.

Rooms are generous sized and floor plan is very spacious. Please pardon our dust as the pictures do show finishing touches being applied but we couldn\'t wait to get this online and grab your attention. This home will not last so please call and schedule your tour today. 904-930-4137



Ac Central

Appliance Dishwasher