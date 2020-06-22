All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

4247 HIGHWOOD DR

4247 Highwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4247 Highwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
SOUTHSIDE! GATED- POPULAR Ironwood off Belfort Rd @ Gate Pkwy. 3 short blocks to St. Vincent Hospital & easy access to I-295 & I-95. Be in downtown within 20 min drive. Be @ BEACHES in 25 min. Be @ TOWNE CENTER MALL in approx 5 min. 3 B.R.'s, 2.5 baths & 1 car garage! upgraded Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances, Mahogany cabinets & Corian Counter-tops. Area for small 2 chair Breakfast table. Pantry & door to garage from Kitchen! BIG L. RM/D. RM combo. Sliding door to Screened in Porch & OK to cookout. 1/2 bath on main level. UPSTAIRS; 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & laundry RM. +Washer & Dryer. Master can work for King size furniture! Walk in closet & private bath. Garden tub/Shower combo. 2 sink Vanity. Bedroom 2 can access 2nd bath from Bedroom! POOL & Gym RM. Ready for 1-5-2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4247 HIGHWOOD DR have any available units?
4247 HIGHWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4247 HIGHWOOD DR have?
Some of 4247 HIGHWOOD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4247 HIGHWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
4247 HIGHWOOD DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4247 HIGHWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 4247 HIGHWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4247 HIGHWOOD DR offer parking?
Yes, 4247 HIGHWOOD DR does offer parking.
Does 4247 HIGHWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4247 HIGHWOOD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4247 HIGHWOOD DR have a pool?
Yes, 4247 HIGHWOOD DR has a pool.
Does 4247 HIGHWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 4247 HIGHWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4247 HIGHWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4247 HIGHWOOD DR has units with dishwashers.
