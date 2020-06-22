4247 HIGHWOOD DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

SOUTHSIDE! GATED- POPULAR Ironwood off Belfort Rd @ Gate Pkwy. 3 short blocks to St. Vincent Hospital & easy access to I-295 & I-95. Be in downtown within 20 min drive. Be @ BEACHES in 25 min. Be @ TOWNE CENTER MALL in approx 5 min. 3 B.R.'s, 2.5 baths & 1 car garage! upgraded Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel appliances, Mahogany cabinets & Corian Counter-tops. Area for small 2 chair Breakfast table. Pantry & door to garage from Kitchen! BIG L. RM/D. RM combo. Sliding door to Screened in Porch & OK to cookout. 1/2 bath on main level. UPSTAIRS; 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & laundry RM. +Washer & Dryer. Master can work for King size furniture! Walk in closet & private bath. Garden tub/Shower combo. 2 sink Vanity. Bedroom 2 can access 2nd bath from Bedroom! POOL & Gym RM. Ready for 1-5-2020.