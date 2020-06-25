All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
4234 San Juan Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:40 PM

4234 San Juan Avenue

4234 Florida Highway 128 · No Longer Available
Location

4234 Florida Highway 128, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Fairfax

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath concrete block duplex unit in Herschel/St. Johns area. This unit includes Washer and Dryer and a 1 Car Detached Garage!!!
Sorry, no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4234 San Juan Avenue have any available units?
4234 San Juan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4234 San Juan Avenue have?
Some of 4234 San Juan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4234 San Juan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4234 San Juan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4234 San Juan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4234 San Juan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4234 San Juan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4234 San Juan Avenue offers parking.
Does 4234 San Juan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4234 San Juan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4234 San Juan Avenue have a pool?
No, 4234 San Juan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4234 San Juan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4234 San Juan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4234 San Juan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4234 San Juan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
