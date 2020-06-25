Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
4234 San Juan Avenue
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:40 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4234 San Juan Avenue
4234 Florida Highway 128
·
No Longer Available
Location
4234 Florida Highway 128, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Fairfax
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath concrete block duplex unit in Herschel/St. Johns area. This unit includes Washer and Dryer and a 1 Car Detached Garage!!!
Sorry, no pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4234 San Juan Avenue have any available units?
4234 San Juan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4234 San Juan Avenue have?
Some of 4234 San Juan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4234 San Juan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4234 San Juan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4234 San Juan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4234 San Juan Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4234 San Juan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4234 San Juan Avenue offers parking.
Does 4234 San Juan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4234 San Juan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4234 San Juan Avenue have a pool?
No, 4234 San Juan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4234 San Juan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4234 San Juan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4234 San Juan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4234 San Juan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
