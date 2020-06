Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

4234 Marquette Avenue Available 08/01/19 Cozy Avondale bungalow - This cute and cozy bungalow home is nestled away in a quaint part of Avondale and Riverside. This home offers wood floors and ceramic tile, a brick fireplace and many other extras. Home will be available July 15th. Dishwasher, washer, and dryer are excluded from repairs. Make an appointment to see the home. Advanced notice required due to it being occupied.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2593159)