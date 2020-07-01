4226 METRON DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

SOUTHSIDE! TOWNHOME...end unit @ MIDTOWNE. 3 B.R's up + ofc on main level w/ closet. 2047 sq. ft. + 2 car garage. Screened in porch! Beautifully upgraded*Engineered Hardwood flooring thru-out main area, steps & upstairs hallway. Carpet in B.R's & tile in Kitchen & Baths. Screened In Porch has tile flooring. OK to grill out. (All colors neutral). KITCHEN; Appliances; STAINLESS STEEL, GRANITE Countertops & Tiled Back-splash. Pantry & door that leads to a 2 car garage. Water Softner System, Eat-In Kitchen, L.R. & Formal D.R. Combo is an ''L'' Shape. Installed stereo speakers, (SURROUND SOUND) & can remain for Tenant's use. DELUXE Master Suite; HUGE BATH & WALK IN CLOSET. GATED ENTRANCE, POOL & EXERCISE RM. Available NOW with Rental App approval. 12 month LEASE. NOT FOR SALE!