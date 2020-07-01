All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4226 METRON DR
Last updated February 15 2020 at 2:10 PM

4226 METRON DR

4226 Metron Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4226 Metron Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
SOUTHSIDE! TOWNHOME...end unit @ MIDTOWNE. 3 B.R's up + ofc on main level w/ closet. 2047 sq. ft. + 2 car garage. Screened in porch! Beautifully upgraded*Engineered Hardwood flooring thru-out main area, steps & upstairs hallway. Carpet in B.R's & tile in Kitchen & Baths. Screened In Porch has tile flooring. OK to grill out. (All colors neutral). KITCHEN; Appliances; STAINLESS STEEL, GRANITE Countertops & Tiled Back-splash. Pantry & door that leads to a 2 car garage. Water Softner System, Eat-In Kitchen, L.R. & Formal D.R. Combo is an ''L'' Shape. Installed stereo speakers, (SURROUND SOUND) & can remain for Tenant's use. DELUXE Master Suite; HUGE BATH & WALK IN CLOSET. GATED ENTRANCE, POOL & EXERCISE RM. Available NOW with Rental App approval. 12 month LEASE. NOT FOR SALE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4226 METRON DR have any available units?
4226 METRON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4226 METRON DR have?
Some of 4226 METRON DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4226 METRON DR currently offering any rent specials?
4226 METRON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4226 METRON DR pet-friendly?
No, 4226 METRON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4226 METRON DR offer parking?
Yes, 4226 METRON DR offers parking.
Does 4226 METRON DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4226 METRON DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4226 METRON DR have a pool?
Yes, 4226 METRON DR has a pool.
Does 4226 METRON DR have accessible units?
No, 4226 METRON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4226 METRON DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4226 METRON DR has units with dishwashers.

