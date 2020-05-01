All apartments in Jacksonville
422 Nixon St

422 Nixon Street · No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

422 Nixon Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Mixon Town

Amenities

air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b71f8d605a ---- Spacious four bedroom two bath home available for an immediate move in. Freshly painted, tile flooring throughout, and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Large eat-in kitchen features a pantry, ample cabinet space, and a beautiful bay window. Located in the Stockton. Walking distance to shops and beautiful Riverside. Schedule a showing today!

$60 per adult application feen$150 administration feen$10 monthly a/c filter service fee 12 Months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 422 Nixon St have any available units?
422 Nixon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 422 Nixon St currently offering any rent specials?
422 Nixon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 Nixon St pet-friendly?
No, 422 Nixon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 422 Nixon St offer parking?
No, 422 Nixon St does not offer parking.
Does 422 Nixon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 Nixon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 Nixon St have a pool?
No, 422 Nixon St does not have a pool.
Does 422 Nixon St have accessible units?
No, 422 Nixon St does not have accessible units.
Does 422 Nixon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 Nixon St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 Nixon St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 422 Nixon St has units with air conditioning.

