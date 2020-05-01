422 Nixon St

Amenities

air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b71f8d605a ---- Spacious four bedroom two bath home available for an immediate move in. Freshly painted, tile flooring throughout, and ceiling fans in the bedrooms. Large eat-in kitchen features a pantry, ample cabinet space, and a beautiful bay window. Located in the Stockton. Walking distance to shops and beautiful Riverside. Schedule a showing today!



$60 per adult application feen$150 administration feen$10 monthly a/c filter service fee 12 Months