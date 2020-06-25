All apartments in Jacksonville
4126 CROWNWOOD DR

4126 Crownwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4126 Crownwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nicely refreshed townhouse! Recently painted and newer carpet downstairs in the Great Rm and upstairs in Bedrooms 2 and 3! New energy-efficient AC system! Fully-equipped Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Corian Countertops and 42-inch cabs. Upstairs laundry equipped with washer and dryer. 1st floor is Kitchen, Dining, Great Room, Powder Room and Screened Lanai. Upstairs is Owners Suite plus two other bedrooms & laundry. One car attached garage. Limit two cars per household. Two pools & two gyms. Landlord will not permit smoking of any kind on or about the property. Pets will not be considered. Conveniently located to St Vincent's Southside, St Johns Town Center, Tinseltown, shopping, dining & services. Gated Community. Tenant responsible for $75 HOA registration fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

