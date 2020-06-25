4074 Ponce De Leon Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32217 San Jose
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
One room efficiency, one side of duplex. Totally remodeled. Nice area and neighborhood. Backyard view of San Jose Golf & Country Club.Washer/Dryer and utilities included in rent. Has a Microwave/Convection Oven, no stove.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE have any available units?
4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.