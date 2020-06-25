All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:12 AM

4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE

4074 Ponce De Leon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4074 Ponce De Leon Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32217
San Jose

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
One room efficiency, one side of duplex. Totally remodeled. Nice area and neighborhood. Backyard view of San Jose Golf & Country Club.Washer/Dryer and utilities included in rent. Has a Microwave/Convection Oven, no stove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE have any available units?
4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE have?
Some of 4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE offers parking.
Does 4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE have a pool?
No, 4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE have accessible units?
No, 4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4074 PONCE DE LEON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
